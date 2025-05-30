Deal: The latest 2TB iPad Pro is $400 cheaper right now

Andy Walker / Android Authority

The only thing more impressive than Apple’s state-of-the-art hardware is the brand’s reluctance to offer significant discounts. For these reasons, we were excited to see that the latest 11-inch iPad Pro with M4 Chip is currently subject to a massive $400 price drop on Amazon. Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (M4, 2TB) for $1,599 ($400 off)

This is very much a deal for storage hogs, as the offer is only available on the 2TB Wi-Fi model of the Apple tablet. There are also markdowns on the other capacity variants, but none match the 20% savings available here. Only the Space Black colorway is subject to the discount, but when you’re still paying more than $1,500 for your next tablet, you might want to consider popping it in a case for protection.

Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4, 2TB) Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4, 2TB) OLED-gendary. With the powerful M4 chipset, and an OLED display, the 2024 variant of the Apple iPad Pro is a welcome update in the series. Available with 11-inch or 13-inch displays, 256GB - 2TB of storage, and 8GB or 16GB of RAM, this ultra-slim tablet is ready for work or play. See price at Amazon Save $400.00 With Coupon!

The 2024 iPad Pro is Apple’s most powerful and portable tablet yet. It’s insanely thin and light, but still packs a serious punch thanks to the new M4 chip with a 10-core CPU and GPU. The Ultra Retina XDR display looks fantastic, with super vibrant colors, deep contrast, and smooth ProMotion scrolling. You also get top-tier extras like a landscape 12MP front camera with Center Stage, four clear speakers, high-quality mics, and a LiDAR scanner for next-level AR.

With 2TB of storage, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, and support for Thunderbolt accessories, it’s ready for just about anything — whether sketching, editing 4K video, or running heavy apps. And since it’s built to handle Apple Intelligence features, it’s as future-proof as an iPad gets.

Keen to learn more? Hit the widget above to find the iPad Pro deal.