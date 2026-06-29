The 256GB Samsung Galaxy A37 5G still has its excellent Prime Day discount, at least for today

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Prime Day might be officially over, but scouting around, it seems some devices are still offering the same record deals that the sales event triggered. That includes the higher storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, which is still down to $399.99 at Amazon, reduced from its $539.99 recommended retail price. That saves you $140, or 26% off RRP, and it is the best price it has ever been offered at on the site.

For the money, the 256GB Galaxy A37 5G covers the basics people care about most. It has a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 5G support, and a new 4nm Exynos chipset. Samsung is also highlighting improved low-light photography, plus AI-style software features in One UI. As a 2026 mid-range phone, it is aimed at buyers who want a big screen, modern design, mainstream performance, and long-term software support without paying flagship prices.

This price also undercuts the phone’s US starting price of $449.99 for the 128GB unlocked model, underscoring how strong the current Amazon offer is. Only the Charcoal colorway is available at this price at the time of writing, suggesting the deal is probably close to wrapping up. The Galaxy A37 5G also has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

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