Save $500 on the 2026 Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro chip

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

A $500 discount on a brand-new MacBook Pro is the kind of deal that stands out right away. Amazon has the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro chip down to $2,499, which is 17% off its $2,999 recommended retail price.

This is not your basic laptop setup. It is a higher-end 2026 MacBook Pro configuration built for heavier work, with Apple’s M5 Pro chip, 24GB of unified memory, and a roomy 2TB SSD. This model also packs a 15-core CPU and 16-core GPU, making it a strong fit for demanding creative projects and heavy multitasking.

Apple announced this MacBook Pro refresh on March 3, with availability starting March 11. The new generation brings Apple’s M5 Pro architecture, which is designed for faster pro workflows, stronger AI performance, and greater efficiency than earlier models. Apple also says the lineup offers up to 2x faster SSD speeds, and this 2TB version gives you far more storage than the 1TB starting point on M5 Pro models.

You are also getting Apple’s premium extras, including a Liquid Retina XDR display, Thunderbolt 5, a 12MP Center Stage camera, upgraded microphones, and a six-speaker audio system. Battery life is rated at up to 24 hours, depending on how you use it. For anyone already eyeing a high-spec MacBook Pro, a straight $500 off makes this Amazon deal worth a close look.

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