Surprise 42% price drop on the 2025 Toshiba 85-inch Smart Fire TV

Early deals on the latest tech are nothing new, but this one really caught our eye. The massive price drop on the new Toshiba 85-inch C350 LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV comes the month after the giant screen hit the market, and it’s no small discount either. At $500 off in its first markdown, it’s over 40% off the already affordable retail price. Toshiba 85-inch C350 LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2025) for $699.99 ($500 off)

The plunge to just $699.99 is courtesy of Best Buy, although you can also get it for the same price from the outlet’s official Amazon storefront. There are also significant savings to be had on the smaller-dimension models of the smart TV on both sites, but not nearly as tempting as this headline deal.

Toshiba’s 85-inch C350 Series Smart Fire TV naturally offers support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. Powered by Toshiba’s Regza Engine, it delivers enhanced image processing, while Motion Rate 120 helps smooth out action. The TV runs Fire TV OS, giving you access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus.

The TV supports Alexa voice control and AirPlay screen mirroring, plus it works with Apple HomeKit. Connectivity includes 4 HDMI 2.0 ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and an eARC-enabled HDMI port. You’ll also get Dolby Atmos audio from its built-in speakers.

Ready to upgrade to a cinematic experience at home? This deal has no given end date, so don’t miss out. The widget above takes you to it.