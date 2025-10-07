Record-low price alert on the 2025 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

If you’re eyeing an upgrade for your wristwear, the 2025 model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra just got a lot more tempting in the Big Deals Days sale. Right now, you can score the wearable for $549.99, down from the usual $649.99. That $100 price drop marks the lowest price so far. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 for $549.99 (15% off)

Let’s dive into why this smartwatch is such a good pick. The latest update of the Galaxy Watch Ultra stays true to its rugged, adventure-ready design. It sports a 47 mm titanium case, sapphire crystal display, and offers some serious water resistance. With IP68 and MIL-STD-810H certification, it’s designed to handle your most daring adventures. The new Titanium Blue finish adds a stylish touch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) Ultra capabilities and durability The first smartwatch to run Wear OS 5, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra elevates Samsung's status in the wearables market. With 10ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810H certification, it's safe to swim in the ocean with this watch. A 1.5-inch AMOLED always-on display covered by Sapphire Crystal glass, a robust set of health and fitness trackers and sensors, and a 590mAh battery promise an ultra experience. Update. In July 2025, Samsung added a new Titanium Blue option, now with 64GB of storage! See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Prime Deal

Inside, the watch comes preloaded with One UI 8 based on Wear OS 6, and it also has double the storage at 64GB. The 590mAh battery gives you about 48 hours of regular use, with up to 100 hours when you switch to power-saving mode. Plus, thanks to AI-powered health features, it serves as a great tool for tracking your fitness journey.

Remember, these Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime subscribers, so if you’re not one yet, it might be a good time to consider it. There’s even a 30-day free trial available, giving you a taste of what’s on offer.

Follow