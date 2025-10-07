Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Record-low price alert on the 2025 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra!
15 minutes ago
If you’re eyeing an upgrade for your wristwear, the 2025 model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra just got a lot more tempting in the Big Deals Days sale. Right now, you can score the wearable for $549.99, down from the usual $649.99. That $100 price drop marks the lowest price so far.
Let’s dive into why this smartwatch is such a good pick. The latest update of the Galaxy Watch Ultra stays true to its rugged, adventure-ready design. It sports a 47 mm titanium case, sapphire crystal display, and offers some serious water resistance. With IP68 and MIL-STD-810H certification, it’s designed to handle your most daring adventures. The new Titanium Blue finish adds a stylish touch.
Inside, the watch comes preloaded with One UI 8 based on Wear OS 6, and it also has double the storage at 64GB. The 590mAh battery gives you about 48 hours of regular use, with up to 100 hours when you switch to power-saving mode. Plus, thanks to AI-powered health features, it serves as a great tool for tracking your fitness journey.
Remember, these Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime subscribers, so if you’re not one yet, it might be a good time to consider it. There’s even a 30-day free trial available, giving you a taste of what’s on offer.
