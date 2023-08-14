Some 2024 flagship phones might stick with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 instead

Qualcomm

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 might be a little too pricey for some brands.

They add that some OEMs will use cheaper chipsets in their standard models instead.

Qualcomm is widely expected to launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship processor in late 2023. Now, it sounds like the new chip might be a little too expensive for some brands’ needs.

Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station has claimed that the price of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 “seems to be a bit high.” They add that some manufacturers plan to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or a Dimensity chipset in their upcoming standard smartphones instead.

In other words, it sounds like some brands might restrict the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to their Pro, Plus, and/or Ultra flagship phones instead. We’ve previously seen this trend with some manufacturers like OPPO and vivo, as their standard flagship phones adopted older Snapdragon chipsets or the current Dimensity processor instead.

However, the leaker’s assertion that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3’s price is “a bit high” suggests that we could see more phones take this route in 2024 as companies look to improve their profit margins.

Nevertheless, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and MediaTek Dimensity flagship processors are still very powerful, feature-filled chipsets. So the vast majority of people wouldn’t miss out on much if some high-end phones released next year used these chips instead of the latest and greatest Snapdragon silicon.

Do you care if a high-end phone used last year's flagship SoC? 221 votes Yes, it's a no-go for me 25 % It depends on pricing/other features 52 % No, I don't care 23 %

Comments