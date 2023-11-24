Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
PSA: Some of last year's best phones are a steal for Black Friday
You don’t always have to buy the latest flagship phones, as last year’s devices still offer a ton of bang for your buck. Fortunately, it turns out that these 2022 phones are even better deals, as a trio of prominent devices have received price cuts as part of Black Friday.
Perhaps the most notable deal is for the 128GB Pixel 7 Pro, which is now available for $649 (down from the $899 RRP). Sure, the standard Pixel 8 brings a better chip, faster charging, and a brighter screen. But the 2022 Pro model brings a dedicated 5x camera for much better zoom quality, as well as a higher resolution display with LTPO tech.
- Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB for $649 ($250 off)
- Motorola Edge Plus 2022 512GB for $454.99 ($192.01 off)
- OnePlus 10T 128GB for $399.99 ($200 off)
Another discounted 2022 phone worth highlighting is the OnePlus 10T. The phone has received a $200 discount to $399.99, still matching previous lows for the handset. Expect a still-powerful Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, blazing-fast wired charging, and a great display.
Finally, the Motorola Edge Plus 2022 has received a $192 price cut, bringing it down to $454.99. That’s mid-range territory for a phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a 60MP selfie camera, a 144Hz OLED screen, and brisk 68W wired charging.
Either way, you should keep an eye out for old flagship phones on special this holiday season too. You do miss out on the most cutting-edge hardware, but you’re still gaining a ton of features and a stacked spec sheet for a cheaper price.