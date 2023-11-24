PSA: Some of last year's best phones are a steal for Black Friday

You don’t always have to buy the latest flagship phones , as last year’s devices still offer a ton of bang for your buck. Fortunately, it turns out that these 2022 phones are even better deals, as a trio of prominent devices have received price cuts as part of Black Friday .

Perhaps the most notable deal is for the 128GB Pixel 7 Pro, which is now available for $649 (down from the $899 RRP). Sure, the standard Pixel 8 brings a better chip, faster charging, and a brighter screen. But the 2022 Pro model brings a dedicated 5x camera for much better zoom quality, as well as a higher resolution display with LTPO tech.

Another discounted 2022 phone worth highlighting is the OnePlus 10T. The phone has received a $200 discount to $399.99, still matching previous lows for the handset. Expect a still-powerful Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, blazing-fast wired charging, and a great display.