You can now let Claude handle your passwords, assuming you're cool with that

TL;DR 1Password now lets Claude sign into websites without exposing saved passwords or one-time codes to the AI.

Users must approve each credential request biometrically, and access is limited to the current task.

The integration is available now on Mac, alongside a new Agentic Mode for browser-based AI agents.

Claude is becoming increasingly capable of handling multi-step tasks on your behalf, but even the smartest AI agents hit a fairly obvious wall when they reach a login screen. You could give the agent your passwords, but many of you will understandably recoil at the mere idea of that. 1Password has come up with an answer, launching an integration that lets Claude sign into websites without the AI ever seeing the credentials it uses.

What’s your biggest authentication annoyance today? 797 votes Remembering passwords 21 % OTP verification loops 24 % Passkey/device confusion 42 % Password managers not working right 13 %

As detailed in a blog post (via Tech Radar), 1Password for Claude allows Anthropic’s assistant to request access to a saved login when it reaches a sign-in page. The user is shown which credential Claude wants and why, then has to approve the request biometrically before 1Password fills in the details.

According to 1Password, the password or one-time code is injected directly into the page and never enters Claude’s model context or memory. Access is also limited to the current task, while 1Password checks after autofill that the credentials were not exposed on the page. If the submission fails, it says the filled values are cleared.

That means you could ask Claude to complete a task that requires signing into an account, such as redeeming an Audible credit or checking a Stripe dashboard, without manually taking over at the login screen. Claude would know that it had been authenticated successfully, but not which password or authentication code was used.

As part of the same approach, 1Password is also introducing Agentic Mode for its browser extension. When a compatible AI agent takes control of the browser, the extension automatically hides its interface and limits the agent to logins and one-time codes explicitly approved for that task. The company says this protection works even when the Claude integration has not been configured and also supports other browser agents.

1Password for Claude is available now on Mac for individual, family, and business plans. The setup may remove the most obvious security concern about handing passwords to an AI, though whether you want Claude operating within your logged-in accounts is another question.

Follow