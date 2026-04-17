Get the 1MORE S50 Fit earbuds at all-time low price!

Looking for an excellent pair of earbuds that let you stay aware of your surroundings while enjoying your music? The 1MORE S50 Fit open earbuds are a solid choice. Currently priced at $65.48, they are 27% off the regular price of $89.99, making now a great time to grab this deal.

These earbuds feature an innovative open-ear design, allowing you to enjoy sound without blocking out the outside world. With four microphones that utilize AI noise reduction, your voice will be clear during calls while reducing background noise. They also feature PurePower Driver technology, delivering an impressive audio experience with a well-balanced sound profile. The lightweight design, coupled with ear hooks, offers stability and comfort, perfect for sports and running.