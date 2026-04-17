Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Get the 1MORE S50 Fit earbuds at all-time low price!
1 hour ago
Looking for an excellent pair of earbuds that let you stay aware of your surroundings while enjoying your music? The 1MORE S50 Fit open earbuds are a solid choice. Currently priced at $65.48, they are 27% off the regular price of $89.99, making now a great time to grab this deal.
These earbuds feature an innovative open-ear design, allowing you to enjoy sound without blocking out the outside world. With four microphones that utilize AI noise reduction, your voice will be clear during calls while reducing background noise. They also feature PurePower Driver technology, delivering an impressive audio experience with a well-balanced sound profile. The lightweight design, coupled with ear hooks, offers stability and comfort, perfect for sports and running.
With a playtime of up to 38 hours when using the charging case, you can enjoy 11 hours on a single charge, and a quick five-minute charge provides an extra two hours of listening. Plus, with an IPX7 waterproof rating, these earbuds are ready for any workout conditions.
According to DealHunt, our partner site that tracks Amazon prices and rates deals using AI analysis, this product scores an impressive 97/100. This score reflects the current price being $9.92 below the 90-day average, and it is at its all-time low just one hour ago. With these factors combined, the score highlights both the significant savings and attractive deal freshness.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.