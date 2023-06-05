Apple launches new 15-inch MacBook Air and M2 Ultra-powered Mac Studio

Apple

TL;DR At WWDC 2023, Apple launched a new 2023 MacBook: the 15-inch MacBook Air.

It also launched an updated Mac Studio with a new M2 Ultra processor as an option.

Both products are available to pre-order today with shipments starting next week.

Last year, at WWDC 2022, Apple launched a revamped MacBook Air. The 13-inch laptop sported the M2 chip, making it one of the first MacBooks to incorporate the newest Apple silicon.

While that laptop was great, 13-inch notebooks are small and aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. Apple has never launched a MacBook Air over 14 inches, though, so small has been the name of the game — until now! Today, at WWDC 2023, Apple finally announced the MacBook the public has been craving: the 2023 15-inch MacBook Air with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display.

The laptop looks exactly like last year’s M2-powered 13.6-inch MacBook Air. The chassis and display are simply larger — and yes, that includes the love-it-or-hate-it display notch. Internally, things are also mostly the same, with an M2 processor powering the machine.

The MacBook Air is just 11.5mm thick, making it the thinnest 15-inch laptop. It only weighs 3.3 pounds.

The 15-inch Air will start at $1,299, You can buy one starting today, and it will be available next week.

Along with 15-inch MacBook Air comes new Mac Studio

Apple

If the MacBook Air isn’t powerful enough for you, check out the updated Mac Studio. The 2023 models of this desktop computing solution sport the M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips.

The M2 Max silicon is the same one we saw in the 2022 MacBook Pro devices, specifically the 14-inch and 16-inch models. However, the M2 Ultra is brand new. This chip has 24 CPU cores (16 high-performance and eight efficiency cores) and offers up to 76 graphics cores. It even supports up to 192GB of RAM! It is now the most powerful Apple silicon available.

Outside of this silicon upgrade, the new Studio doesn’t change up the formula. It has the same selection of ports, the same dimensions, etc. The M2 Max version even has the same price as last year’s M1 Max version, which is $1,999. However, there’s a serious price jump if you decide to go with the M2 Ultra version, as that starts at $3,999.

Both models can be pre-ordered today.

Comments