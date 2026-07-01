This Amazon deal knocks $299 off Apple’s 13-inch M5 iPad Pro

Apple’s iPad Pro 13-inch with the M5 chip is the company’s big-screen flagship tablet, built for people who want top power in a thin, premium design. It also happens to be on sale right now at Amazon, which makes this a much better time to pick one up.

The 13-inch iPad Pro is the larger model in Apple’s current iPad Pro lineup, and its high-end OLED display is one of the main reasons it stands out. It is aimed at creative work, multitasking, media, and Pencil-focused use, while still keeping the portable design the Pro line is known for. The big upgrade here is the M5 chip, which Apple positions as a strong step up in speed, especially for AI-related performance compared to older models.

That mix of power and screen quality has helped keep it near the top of Apple’s tablet range, and buyers seem happy with it too, with a 4.8-star rating. Whether you use an iPad for drawing, editing, watching shows, or juggling lots of apps at once, this model is built for heavier workloads than a standard tablet.

As for the deal, Amazon has the Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M5) for $1,199.99. That’s down from its $1,499 recommended retail price, a 20% discount relative to the RRP, and a savings of $299. Catch it while it lasts.

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