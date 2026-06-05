The 100W UGREEN GaN charger is down 40% to its lowest price ahead of Prime Day

Prime Day is just weeks away, and it can arrive with a late reminder that your charging setup is already a bit of a mess. If you’re planning to add a new phone, tablet, or handheld to the mix, the highly rated UGREEN Nexode 100W GaN USB-C Charger is a useful upgrade at its all-time low price.

The four-port charger is down to just $33.23 on Amazon, matching its lowest price to date. That’s 40% off the $54.99 list price, and it comes from a reputable accessory brand with a 4.6-star rating on Amazon from more than 10,000 reviews. Paid link

The charger offers three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, all in a compact form that features a foldable plug. It can deliver up to 100W from a single USB-C port, making it suitable for many laptops while still being small enough to toss in a bag when you’re on the go.

Closer to home, it’s the kind of accessory that can save you from playing musical chairs with wall outlets. As ever with Amazon, we don’t know if this deal will last a few days or a few hours, so check it out for yourself via the widget above.

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