Over three months after the ZTE Axon 7 received an over-the-air update to Android 7.1.1 Nougat, it’s time for its baby brother to get the same treatment. ZTE says it’s rolling out Android 7.1.1 to all Axon 7 Mini owners.

ZTE says that in addition to all of the new features that Nougat offers, such as split-screen app support and revamped notifications, the update for the Axon 7 Mini will also throw in support for Wi-Fi calling if the phone is using T-Mobile’s network. The company previously began a beta test of Nougat for a limited number of Axon 7 Mini owners in late March, so it’s taken a little longer than expected for the final version to finally roll out.

If you do own the phone, ZTE recommends that the Axon 7 Mini have at least a 30 percent charge before you begin to download the Nougat update. If that’s the case, you can go to your phone’s Settings > System Update page to snap up the update. Be aware it might take a few days for it to appear for all owners of the phone. Also, after the phone updates and restarts, owners will be asked to add an alternate unlock method besides using the phone’s fingerprint sensor.