The battery capacity of these cases range from 6,300 mAh to 8,500 mAh, providing almost triple the regular battery life for some models.

See also: 5 best battery saver apps for Android 5 best battery saver apps for Android

Phones like the LG G6 or the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus can usually get you through the day without any issue thanks to their battery sizes and power efficient chipsets. In fact, just in general, we’ve seen tremendous improvements in phone batteries over the past few years – but sometimes, it’s just not enough. Yet no one wants the inconvenience of carrying around an extra charger or a power bank.

Well, if you own LG or Samsung’s latest flagship, you’re in luck: ZeroLemon, one of the most popular battery case manufacturers, has unveiled three new cases for the G6, Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8 Plus.

Let’s start with LG’s flagship. The battery case for the LG G6 features an 8,000 mAh battery unit inside, which, according to the company, should offer up to “170 percent extra battery life.” The regular Galaxy S8’s case comes with a similar 8,500 mAh battery, which is said to provide up to 195 percent extra battery life, meaning it could almost triple what you’d normally get on the Galaxy S8.

The Galaxy S8 Plus, on the other hand, gets two cases, presumably due to its large size. The first is the same 8,500 mAh battery case, which increases the battery life by 170 percent, but for those of you looking to get a few more hours of usage without adding too much bulk, there is also a smaller 6,300 mAh battery case. While it is slightly smaller in capacity as well, it will still get you up to 125 percent extra battery life.

ZeroLemon’s cases are tapered off near the camera and fingerprint scanner areas on all three devices so that your fingers can reach them with ease.

It’s worth mentioning that often times, these cases end up being too bulky and blocking access to essential buttons, but ZeroLemon’s cases are tapered off near the camera and fingerprint scanner areas on all three devices so that your fingers can reach them with ease. All of them are made out of soft TPU for maximum protection against accidental drops, and they all come with ZeroLemon’s 180-day warranty.

The 6,300 mAh battery case for the Galaxy S8 Plus costs $39.99 while the others will set you back $59.99 on Amazon. Unfortunately, it looks like the 8,500 mAh battery case for the Galaxy S8 Plus isn’t on sale yet. You can click the links below to find the right battery case for your device on Amazon: