The YouTube app has been updated with a new feature which allows users to skip the video by ten-second increments. The Quick Seek function works by double tapping on the right or left of the display when watching a YouTube video to move forwards or backwards through the action.

The feature rolled out with YouTube app version 12.03, which hit the Play Store yesterday (though some of you might have seen it sooner), and also allows you to triple tap, or quadruple tap — if you’re fast enough — to move in 20-second or 30-second intervals.

See also: YouTube and Facebook reveal their top trending videos of 2016

Navigation features for YouTube are particularly welcome on mobile as it’s more difficult to find a specific place in the videos than on other platforms. With a mouse setup, using the small cursor on a large screen to pinpoint exact locations is easier than with a finger on a small display — and you can hover over the video timeline to see what’s happening at which parts of the video.

If you like YouTube and Android Authority, take a look what we have going on over on our channel, if you want.