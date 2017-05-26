Xiaomi took the wraps off the Mi Max 2 yesterday. During the reveal, the company also shared the latest sales numbers of its predecessor.

The Mi Max, which was released in May 2016, has proven to be quite popular among consumer. The Chinese manufacturer has managed to sell more than three million units of the device so far. What’s interesting is that half of them (1.5 million) were sold in the first two months since the smartphone was released.

Xiaomi hopes that its successor will be even more popular. The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 falls into the phablet category thanks to its 6.44-inch Full HD display. It features a massive 5,300 mAh battery that you can get up to 68 percent in one hour of charging.

You’ll find the Snapdragon 625 chipset under the hood along with 4 GB of RAM. It comes with either 64 or 128 GB of expandable storage and is equipped with a 12 MP primary camera. It also sports a selfie snapper that has a 5 MP sensor, a fingerprint scanner, and an IR blaster. The Mi Max 2 runs Android Nougat with Xiaomi’s MIUI 8 user interface on top.

The 64 GB version of the device will set you back 1,699 yuan (around $245), while the 128 GB variant can be yours for 1,999 yuan (around $290).

Do you think that the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will outsell its predecessor? Let us know down below.