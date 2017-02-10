Xiaomi is ready to introduce its own line of processors, a series which will go by the name “Pinecone”, according a report from The Wall Street Journal. The Chinese manufacturer may deliver the new chip within the month alongside its upcoming handset, the Xiaomi Mi 5c.

We first heard news of Xiaomi developing its own chips in mid-2015 when the vice president of processor manufacturer Leadcore announced a partnership with Xiaomi to help it design them. This would make Xiaomi only the second Chinese smartphone manufacturer, after Huawei, to produce its own processing units.

The move could help Xioami better integrate its hardware and software, as the company is currently at the mercy of Qualcomm and MediaTek for its chipsets, like many smaller Android manufacturers. Developing its own processors gives Xiaomi the opportunity to diversify its phones and make them stand out others in the crowded Chinese market.

However, another benefit would come from cutting costs: Xiaomi no longer has to rely on doing business with third-parties.

Other manufacturers who have successfully implemented their own chips include market leaders Samsung with its “Exynos” processors and Apple with its “A” range.

That initial investment in resources and infrastructure will have likely have been significant for Xiaomi, but if it proves successful, it will bring the company another big step closer towards the top dogs.