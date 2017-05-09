The Xiaomi Mi 6 recently launched in its native country of China, but flash sales of the smartphone have quickly run out of units seconds after they began. Now a new report claims that supply issues have caused a shortage in Mi 6 units, specifically for its processor, along with the ceramic shell that’s available on some of the phone’s models.

According to MyDrivers, supply problems with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor that’s used in the Xiaomi Mi 6 are part of the shortage problems with this phone. That’s pretty easy to believe, as earlier reports claimed that Samsung has first priority for that high-end chip for the use of its new Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus phones.

The same site also claims that the ceramic shell that’s offered in special editions of the phone is also in short supply. The ceramic shell is supposed to replace the glass shell that’s used in the standard edition of the Mi 6. The cost of the 128 GB version of the phone with the ceramic shell is RMB 2999 ($435), compared to the RMB 2899 ($420) price for the standard edition of the phone.

It’s likely that these reported supply problems, combined with the overall popularity of the Mi 6 in general, will continue for a while, which means flash sales for the phone will also continue to sell out quickly as well.