Earlier today, China-based Xiaomi held a flash sale for the recently announced Mi 6 phone. The company was only selling the jet black color version of the device, but that didn’t stop consumers from jumping on the bandwagon, as the Mi 6 units that were available sold out seconds after the flash sale began.

See also: Xiaomi Mi 6 specs, features, price and availability

However, the good news is that you will only have to wait another week before the Xiaomi Mi 6 goes on sale again. Gizmochina reports that the company has already set the date of Friday, May 5 for the next flash sale of the phone, which will begin at 10 a.m. local time. The announcement did not state which color will be available. Besides jet black, the Mi 6 is scheduled to be released in white, silver, and blue colors, along with a silver ceramic version.

Just a reminder: The Xiaomi Mi 6 has a 5.15-inch LCD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6 GB of RAM, and either 64 GB or 128 GB of on-board storage. It also comes with a dual rear camera setup, with a 12 MP wide angle sensor combined with a 12 MP telephoto sensor. Finally, it has a large 3,350 mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor. There’s no headphone jack on the Mi 6, but it does have a USB Type-C port.

Pricing for the Xiaomi Mi 6 begins at RMB 2499 ($360) for the 64 GB version and RMB 2899 ($420) for the 128 GB model. The ceramic version of the phone, which comes with 128 GB of storage, is priced a bit more at RMB 2999 ($435).