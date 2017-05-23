The Xiaomi Mi 6 has been available for a few weeks now in China. The demand for the flagship smartphone has been extremely high, as all the units that were available in the first flash sale sold out in seconds.

Today, the company also started selling the Ceramic Edition of the device via its website. Just as the standard version of the smartphone, it also sold out extremely fast and is currently listed as out of stock on Xiaomi’s website. Those who ordered it had to dish out 2,999 yuan, which is around $435.

There’s currently no word on when exactly the smartphone will be available again. In case Xiaomi is not experiencing any more production delays, the ceramic version of the Mi 6 will probably go on sale soon, as it looks like people are eager to get their hands on it.

Aside from the ceramic body and 18-karat gold camera rims, the smartphone is identical to the standard version of the smartphone. It sports a 5.15-inch Full HD display and is powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 chipset. The Mi 6 comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which is not expandable.

It features a 12 MP wide-angle lens and a 12 MP “telephoto” that offers 2X lossless zoom. There’s also a selfie snapper on board that has an 8 MP sensor. Then there’s the 3,350 mAh battery, a front-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat with the latest version of the MIUI skin on top.