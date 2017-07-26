The Xiaomi Mi 5X is official. After being leaked last week, and then confirmed for a July 26 unveiling soon after, the handset has now been revealed at an event in China.

The Mi 5X is the latest low-cost, high-power, device from Xiaomi, featuring a 5.5-inch, Full-HD (1080p), 2.5D curved-glass display, octa-core Snapdragon 625 chip, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage. On the back, you’ll find a dual-camera setup, featuring a 12 MP wide-angle lens and a 12 MP telephoto lens, with dual-tone LED flash and phase-detection auto-focus. The front camera, meanwhile, comes in at 5 MP.

The handset will run Android 7.1 Nougat with Xiaomi’s MIUI 8 skin out of the box, but it will be upgradable to the recently announced MIUI 9 interface (when, exactly, we don’t yet know). As for audio capabilities, Xiaomi claims that the device will utilize a standalone amplifier coupled with a “DHS Audio Calibration Algorithm” to provide an improved sound experience using headphones.

The Mi 5X will also feature expandable storage, a fingerprint scanner, and 3,080 mAh battery, as well as USB Type-C connectivity and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The hew handset will be available in Black, Gold and Rose Gold color variants for 1499 yuan — the equivalent of around US$222 — from August 1st in China. Further availability information hasn’t been revealed at this time, but we’ll let you know when we learn more.

It’s another impressive device from Xiaomi in terms of raw bang for hardware buck, and Gadgets.NDTV notes that already more than 800,000 people have registered to buy one. But there doesn’t appear to have anything else particularly striking about the handset — besides suped-up audio and camera features.

Xiaomi has clearly done very well to get to the position it has in terms of smartphone sales, but is it still continuing to dazzle? Especially when the likes of the dual rear camera-wielding Honor 6X can be picked up for $174.99? What do you think? Let me know in the comments.