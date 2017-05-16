In a press event in New Delhi, Xiaomi has announced the launch of its next budget smartphone, the Redmi 4, in India. The company had launched Redmi 4 in China in November last year.

Since Redmi 3 was never launched in India, Redmi 4 is essentially a successor to the Redmi 3s in the country.

See also: Xiaomi opens its first retail store – Mi Home – in India

Redmi 3S was one of the most popular smartphones last year. We sold more than 4 million units of Redmi 3S during the life cycle of the product. Today we are thrilled to announce Redmi 4, which is an upgrade to Redmi 3S. Each of our Redmi devices have redefined the affordable smartphone segment in India, and we believe Redmi 4 too will meet the expectations of Mi Fans users who want high quality devices at an affordable price. Manu Jain, Vice President & Managing Director – India

Xiaomi Redmi 4 Specifications

Operating System: Android 6.0 Marshmallow with MIUI 8

Processor: 64-bit 1.4 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 | Adreno 505 GPU

RAM: 2 GB/3 GB /4 GB

Display: 5-inch HD (720p) | 296ppi | 2.5D curved glass IPS

Storage: 16 GB/32 GB/64 GB; expandable up to 128 GB with a microSD card

Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash | Phase Detection Auto-focus (PDAF) | f/2.0 aperture | 5-element lens

Front Camera: 5 MP | f/2.2 aperture

Battery: 4,100mAh

Weight: 150g

Thickness: 8.65mm

Redmi 4 is available in two color variants – Gorgeous black and Elegant gold – and three memory + storage variants. The 2GB + 16GB variant is priced at ₹6,999 ($110), the 3GB + 32GB variant is priced at ₹8,999 ($140), and the 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at ₹10,999 ($172). The Redmi 4 first goes on sale on May 20 at Mi Home. Customers can pre-order Redmi 4 on mi.com and collect from Mi Home, Bangalore. The first broad sale for Redmi 4 though is on May 23 at 12 noon on Mi.com and Amazon. However, the 4GB + 64GB variant will not be available right away, and will go on sale sometime in end of June.

The Redmi 4 is a basic, budget phone with well-rounded specifications and boasts of a fingerprint sensor too. The company has also assured an upgrade to Android Nougat ‘soon’. What are your thoughts on the dual SIM smartphone, and would you pick one up? Tell us in the comments!