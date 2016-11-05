It wasn’t too long ago that we saw the beautifully-crafted Redmi 3 series from Xiaomi. Now, the Chinese tech company has unveiled their successors: Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, and Redmi 4 Pro.

Redmi 4 (Standard Edition)

The all-new Redmi 4 doesn’t feel too unfamiliar. In fact, in terms of specs, not much has changed from the Redmi 3. It sports the same 5-inch 720p screen and has the same configuration: 2GB of RAM with 16GB of internal storage. Just like last year’s model, it will have a 13-megapixel Phase Detection Autofocus camera – albeit a different unit – and a 4,100 mAh battery. The processor is different, however. Instead of Snapdragon 616, Xiaomi has opted for Snapdragon 430 this time around. The design seems to have changed a little with a fingerprint scanner on the back, giving it a more premium feel. However, that doesn’t mean it will have a premium price tag. In fact, the Redmi 4 will cost around $100 in China.

Redmi 4A

The Redmi 4A is essentially an even cheaper version of the Standard Edition, and looks a lot like the Redmi 3 or the Redmi 3s. Just like the regular Redmi 4, it has a 5-inch 720p display with the same internal configuration (2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage) and keeps the same 13-megapixel camera module. It’s powered by Snapdragon 425 and has a slightly smaller 3,120 mAh battery. It will go on sale for $70 in China.

Redmi 4 Pro

Priced at $130, the Redmi 4 Pro Edition is the most expensive of the three. In terms of design, it seems to be very similar, if not the same, as the Standard Edition. Specs differ slightly though. The Pro has a 5-inch screen with a 1080p resolution, and boasts an upgraded configuration: 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Instead of Snapdragon 430, it’s powered by Snapdragon 625. The rest, however, is exactly the same.

You can check out the gallery below for more images:

Which is your favorite? The Standard Edition? Pro? Or the 4A?