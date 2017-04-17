If some new, unconfirmed reports are accurate, the popular WhatsApp messaging and chat service may be adding two new features to its Android version soon: Change Number and Live Location.

According to the reliable tracking source @WABetainfo on Twitter, the new Change Number feature is already included in the WhatsApp beta version 2.17.130 for Windows Phone and Windows 10 Mobile users. Assuming this feature comes to Android, it will let you change your number without losing your previous chats or group data. It will also let you notify any, all or none of your WhatsApp contacts about the number change. The report also claims the feature will be disabled by default, so you will have to go into the settings of the app to turn it on.

The same @WABetainfo account also claims that the Live Location sharing features are mentioned in the current version 2.17.150 WhatsApp beta for Android but it is also disabled by default. Not much is known about this feature, but sharing your location recently went live in Google Maps, so perhaps the feature will be similar.

Keep in mind that WhatsApp frequently tests new features before they are released to the stable versions of the app, so we may or may not see Change Number and Live Location added to Android for a while. Do you think these new additions will be useful if they are added in future WhatsApp updates? Let us know in the comments!