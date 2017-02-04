Remember the new Unicode 9.0 emoji that debuted in Android 7.1 and iOS 10.2? Well, they’re not unique to any particular OS version, so WhatsApp beta has just updated its emoji list to include all your favorite new emoji including bacon, facepalm, selfie and a wee dram of whisky.

Gender equality and professions shared by both men and women have now been added to WhatsApp’s beta app, including skin tone variations and a more anthropomorphic look. So whether you’re a female coder, male hairdresser or Indian doctor, you’ve now got a WhatsApp emoji that represents you.

All you need to do to enjoy these updated pictogram hieroglyphics is enroll in the WhatsApp beta program, assuming you’re happy to trade fancy new emoji for the occasional bit of buggy behavior. If not, never fear, because they will be rolled out to the main app soon enough.