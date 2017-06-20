The Verge

In a little over four hours, the enfant terrible of the smartphone industry will take the wraps off its newest toy.

Coming off a good run with the OnePlus 3/3T, OnePlus hopes to show the world that it’s ready to sit at the adults’ table. There’s a lot at stakes. Unlike most other smartphone companies, OnePlus relies on just one model at a time. If the OnePlus 5 turns out to be a flop, it will be a very long year on the sideline.

From what we’ve seen so far, success is in no way guaranteed. For one, this will be the most expensive OnePlus phone yet, severely blunting OnePlus’ biggest edge. And then there’s the iPhone-like design that has caused such a fracas already.

You can watch the OnePlus 5 unveiling live right here and you can bet that we’ll have full coverage as soon as possible. Here are the exact times around the world:

San Francisco: 9AM

Chicago: 11AM

New York: 12PM

London: 5PM

Moscow: 7PM

Mumbai: 9:30PM

Singapore: 12AM

Sydney: 2AM

Our OnePlus 5 rumor roundup has a good look at what to expect from the launch today, and of course, OnePlus has already gave us more than a peek at the phone itself. While we wait, let us know what you think of the OnePlus 5. Hot or not?