Verizon’s very own Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch just launched this week. The Wear24 can be fetched for $299.99 with a 2-year contract or $349.99 at full price. This year has already seen several new Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches, so it’s going to be interesting to see where Verizon’s offering stands in comparison.

We managed to get our first Verizon Wear24 hands-on look, so read on to find out what this smartwatch is all about exactly.

Before we dive into it, you can quickly glance its specs below!

Verizon Wear24 specs

Usage time: up to 18 hrs;

Height: 1.65 in;

Width: 1.65 in;

Weight:2.99 oz;

Depth: 0.53 in;

Battery: 450 mAh non-removable;

Colors: Stainless Steel, Gun Metal or Rose Gold;

Display: 1.39-inch AMOLED, 400 x 400, 290 ppi;

Operating System: Android Wear 2.0

RAM: 768MB;

Storage: 4 GB;

Connectivity: LTE B13Cat.3;

SAR: 1.6 W/kg;

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 Processor.

Looking at the Wear24 for the first time, it shows a stark resemblance to the original Huawei Watch, as it favors a more neutral and premium look, with its metal chassis and round face style. It’s really tough to deny the similarities is has with the Huawei Watch!

Unlike Huawei’s original offering, though, the Wear24 doesn’t offer swappable bands, since the antennas for the cellular radio are incorporated into the band itself. Yes, the Wear24 does provide LTE-connectivity for a truly untethered experience, but in terms of personalization, there are only three colors to choose from – stainless steel, gunmetal, and rose gold.

Even with the premium construction, the Wear24 manages to offer an IP67 rating for water resistance, so you won’t have to worry about water damage if you happen to shower with it on accidentally. One important item that’s not present here is a heart rate sensor, something that you’ll have to bear in mind if your focus is on workouts and exercising. Despite that, we’re largely happy with the design, even with its thickness and all, since it’s the kind of design that strikes a balance between casual and formal attire.

The 1.39-inch 400 x 400 AMOLED display looks nice and sharp, but even more impressive are its clarity and outdoors visibility. That’s a crucial thing because readability plays into a smartwatch’s utility. Our only concern with the display is that it sits nearly flush with the bezel, so it’s more prone to scratching compared to other smartwatches that have recessed displays.

In terms of the experience, the Verizon Wear24 really doesn’t differ a whole lot from other Android Wear 2.0 watches out there – like the Huawei Watch 2 and the LG Watch Sport. In our quick time checking it out, its performance seemed responsive, thanks in part to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 processor that’s powering it.

The only thing added to the software are some preloaded watch faces that feature location-based functionality. Therefore, when you’re home, a few of the quick access shortcuts on the watch face will be for things like social networking and text messaging. Conversely, if you’re at work, you’ll get shortcuts for things like email.

Considering that it’s going to be competing against the LG Watch Sport, which Verizon is currently selling for a little bit more in price, the decision to pick up the Wear24 will largely hinge on the person’s design preferences. The 4G LTE connectivity, of course, means that the Wear24 has the added convenience of working independently from a smartphone.