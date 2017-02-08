Update: We now have some more hardware details on Verizon’s Wear24 smartwatch. Not only will it have NFC for Android Pay, it’ll also feature a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, a 450mAh battery, a 42mm watch case and a thickness of 13.5mm.

Original post: By now you’ve already heard the big news – Android Wear 2.0 is now officially official, and Google and LG have finally unveiled the new LG Watch Sport and Watch Style. The former device is certainly the beefier of the two models, featuring LTE connectivity, a heart rate sensor, a built-in GPS and an NFC chip for mobile payments. And because the Watch Sport comes with cellular connectivity, you’ll be able to buy it directly from Verizon and AT&T.

See also: Where to buy the LG Watch Sport and Style

If you’re buying from Verizon, the Watch Sport can be yours for $379.99 outright, or $329.99 on a two-year contract. But what if you want a new LTE-capable Android Wear device that’s not as big and bulky as the Watch Sport?

Alongside the new LG device, Verizon is also selling its own Android Wear 2.0-powered smartwatch, the Wear24.

The Wear24 sports a smaller chassis than the Watch Sport, so this may be a better option if you prefer form over functionality

Details are pretty scarce so far, but we do know that the Wear24 will run Android Wear 2.0, and will come with an IP67 water resistance rating which means it can be submerged in up to 3.3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. Of course, the Wear24 will also come with LTE connectivity, so you can activate it on a Verizon plan and use it to make and receive phone calls, texts, etc. Verizon also says it will come with customizable watch faces that can be set up to automatically change what information is displayed based on where you are. We’ve reached out to Verizon for more details on the specifications, so we’ll be sure to update you as we learn more.

As you can see from the image attached above, the Wear24 features a slightly smaller chassis than the Watch Sport, so this may be a better option if you prefer form over functionality.

You’ll still have to pay a pretty penny if you want this LTE-connected device, though. The Wear24 will be available online and in Verizon stores in March for $299.99 with a two-year activation.

As far as pricing plans are concerned, you can add a connected smartwatch to a Verizon plan for $5 per month, plus taxes and fees, of course. And if you’re not on Verizon but still want a smartwatch, you can opt for a Single Device Plan, which will get you 1GB of data, plus unlimited talk and text, for as low as $10 per month.

So, are you interested in this new Android Wear device? Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Next: Best Android Wear watches