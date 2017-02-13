Over the weekend, Verizon announced an all-new unlimited mobile plan in a message on its website. It’s exciting news in the mobile industry but picking through the details can be an arduous task (I’ve just done it and it took four cups of coffee and a twenty-minute phone call with my therapist).

Below, I’ve tried to outline the most pertinent information about the new service, including prices, restrictions and how it stacks up against the competition. Here’s everything you need to know about Verizon Unlimited.

What the heck is Verizon Unlimited, anyway?

Verizon Unlimited is a new network plan which provides unlimited talk, text, and mobile data in the US, Canada and Mexico — with some limitations.

Why is Verizon Unlimited a big deal?

Verizon axed its last unlimited subscription service in 2011 and in September 2016, the company reaffirmed its stance on the subject when CFO Fran Shammo said: “At the end of the day, people don’t need unlimited plans.”

Such plans, however, have become an increasingly attractive prospect in recent years, particularly with the rise of music and video streaming apps.

Verizon clearly now sees the appeal, and as one of the biggest carriers in the US — with what many experts believe to be the best LTE infrastructure — its service could be highly sought-after.

What is included in Verizon Unlimited?

Unlimited voice, text and data in the US

Unlimited text/calls to and from Canada and Mexico

Unlimited voice, text and data in Canada and Mexico

Mobile hotspot/tethering

Unlimited HD video (it’s not capped at 480p like T-Mobile and Sprint)

How much does Verizon Unlimited cost?

Single-line

The single-line Verizon Unlimited plan costs $80, as long as you sign up for Auto Pay and paperless billing (otherwise you’ll pay an extra five bucks). This includes line access but does not include phone repayments — should you take out the plan with a new device, or still be in the process of paying off a previous one.

Single-line access also includes the option to add a second or third connected device which could be a tablet/internet device (+$20 per month), or a smartwatch (+$5 per month).

Multi-line

You can use up to 10 lines and 20 connected devices with Verizon Unlimited Multi-Line. This package starts at $100 and costs an additional $20 per line: so with two devices, the bill would be $140, with three, $160, with four, $180, and so on. Without Auto Pay and paperless billing, you’ll have to add another $10 to the $100 base fee.

As with the single line plan, this price excludes monthly repayments for smartphones connected on the line and includes the same rates for connected devices.

Can I get a Verizon Unlimited discount?

Reportedly, “ELEU and CLEU discounts will not apply” to the Verizon Unlimited plan, but customers will “be eligible for the equipment discount.” Military and veteran discounts still apply.

Note that the more lines you have connected on multi-line, the less you would pay individually if you split the bill between all parties (with four smartphones on multi-line, for example, the cost is $45 per device instead of $80 per device as with single line).

Are there any limitations to the Verizon Unlimited service?

Yes. Like any such plan, Verizon’s Unlimited service also includes a number of restrictions — the biggest among these are:

Full LTE speeds for the first 22 GB of data usage only, reduced data speeds and de-prioritization thereafter (carriers tend to say this throttling only occurs under unusually high network activity).

4G LTE data in Canada and Mexico applies to the first 500 MB per day only, after which it drops to 2G.

The first 10 GB of tethered internet per month, per line runs at 4G LTE speeds and drops to 3G thereafter.

If more than half of your talk, text or data usage comes from Mexico or Canada over a sixty-day period, use of those services may be “removed or limited.”

Who is eligible for Verizon Unlimited?

Both new and existing customers are eligible for Verizon Unlimited.

What is the Verizon Unlimited competition like?

T-Mobile has an unlimited plan for $70 per month, with $50 to add a second line and an extra $20 for each line after that. Video streaming is capped at 480p unless you pay an extra $25 per month, but its 4G LTE threshold stands at 26 GB (compared to Verizon’s 23 GB) with 3G connectivity thereafter.

Sprint‘s unlimited plan starts at $50 per month, or a five line data plan for $90 per month, with a 23 GB 4G data threshold. Video streaming there is also capped at 480p resolution unless you pay an additional $20 per month.

AT&T also has an unlimited offer, but it’s available only to customers who use its satellite TV services too.

Does this mean Verizon’s “limited” plans are no longer available?

No, the Verizon S, M and L packages for those who don’t require unlimited data are still available.

When is Verizon Unlimited available?

Verizon Unlimited is available from today, February 13.

Hopefully, this has addressed the main questions regarding this service, but if you need to know anything else, get in touch in the comments.

