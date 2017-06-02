Verizon Wireless recently started offering a new unlimited plan for its prepaid customers, to the tune of $80 a month. Now the carrier is offering some extra data for its non-unlimited prepaid users at no extra cost.

Starting on June 6, Verizon prepaid customers who pay $40 a month will get 3 GB of data, up from the current 2 GB limit. The $50 prepaid monthly plan will have 7 GB of data, versus the current 5 GB. Finally, the carrier is lowering the price of its 10 GB prepaid data plan from $70 a month down to just $60.

The bad news is that these prepaid plans do limit video streaming on phones and tablets to just 480p resolution. Still, if you are on a budget, or simply want to try out Verizon’s network, this is overall a better deal than what the carrier was previously offering. In addition, the company will give a $100 bill credit to any new customer who shows up at their local Verizon Wireless store and activates their old phone number on one of its prepaid plans. This offer is just for a limited time.

Do you use one of Verizon’s prepaid phone plans? If so, let us know what you think of these changes in the comments!