Starting today, you can walk into a retail store and get the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus from several US carriers. However, you will have to wait a bit longer to get your hands on an unlocked version of those same phones. Today, B&H Photo started taking pre-orders for the unlocked Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, with the first shipments scheduled to begin in early May.

The unlocked phones should work on any carrier in the US, and they should also be free of any pre-installed apps that would be put in place by those networks as well.

The retailer's listings show that the price for the unlocked Galaxy S8 at B&H Photo is pretty steep at $829.99, and the unlocked Galaxy S8 Plus is even more expensive at $929.99. However, they are available to pre-order now in case your have that amount of money burning a hole in your pocket.

If you think you can wait a bit longer to get the unlocked Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus at a lower price, Best Buy will begin taking pre-orders for both starting on May 9. It will sell the unlocked Galaxy S8 for $724.99, while the unlocked Galaxy S8 Plus will be priced at $824.99. That means you will save over $100 for each phone, compared to the prices over at B&H Photo, if you are willing to wait a few weeks to order them.

Keep in mind that Samsung has a bad reputation of not updating its unlocked phones in the US in a timely fashion. All of the five major wireless carriers have now updated their Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge phones to Android 7.0 Nougat, but the unlocked versions of those same phones are still awaiting those same updates.

Are you going to spent a lot more money in the hope of getting an unlocked Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus a few days early, or are you willing to wait to save some cash? Let us know what you plan to do in the comments!