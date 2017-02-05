Motorola is keeping its earlier promise to roll out the Android Nougat update for the unlocked Moto Z to its US owners in February. Thanks to a tip from one of our readers (and multiple online reports from other users), it looks like the unlocked Moto Z’s Android Nougat update is starting now!

It’s been a longer wait than anticipated for the people who bought the unlocked Moto Z back in September. The Verizon versions of both the Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Force Droid, which were released in July, were able to snag their Nougat updates in mid-November.

In addition to Nougat, this update for the unlocked Moto Z also adds support for Google’s Daydream VR platform, which means you can use the company’s Daydream View headset to check out a bunch of virtual reality apps and games on the phone. The headset is currently available for just $49 at the Google Store, a $30 discount from its normal $79 price tag. That discount is scheduled to end on February 25.

One odd thing about this update that’s being reported is that Google’s Android security patches are from way back in November. Hopefully Motorola will roll out the more recent security updates for the unlocked Moto Z very soon.

That leaves the budget-priced Moto Z Play, both in its unlocked and Verizon versions, without its own Nougat update. A few weeks ago, a Motorola spokesperson stated that the OTA roll out for those phones will begin sometime in March.

Keep in mind that this rollout has just started, so it may take a while for your Moto Z to receive this update. If you do own the unlocked Moto Z, have you been able to download the Android Nougat update? If so what are your initial impressions? Let us know your thoughts and experiences in the comments!

Thanks for the tip, Cooper Dahle!