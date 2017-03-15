Even though the Huawei P10 Lite hasn’t been officially announced yet, you can already pre-order it. Well, at least in Italy. You can get it from the online retailer Monclick for €349, which is around $370 based on today’s exchange rate. Sales are scheduled to start on April 11.

Unfortunately, we don’t have a picture of the smartphone to show you, as there isn’t one available yet. We expect that the device will look more or less the same as the Huawei P10, which was announced at MWC in February.

We do know the specifications of the device, as they are listed on the pre-order page. The P10 Lite features a 5.2-inch screen with Full HD resolution. You’ll find an unspecified octa-core processor under the hood — might be the Kirin 655 — along with 4GB of RAM.

There’s 32GB of storage available for your videos, games, and other data, which can be expanded with a microSD card. Other features include a 12MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture, a fingerprint scanner, and Android 7.0 Nougat. The smartphone will be available in gold, black, and white.

Based on the fact that the Huawei P10 Lite is already available for pre-order in Italy, we expect that the Chinese manufacturer will soon officially announce the device. Let’s hope that this happens quickly, so we can see exactly how it looks like. The company will then probably release the mid-range smartphone in other countries as well.