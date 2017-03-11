If you live in the UK and have your heart set on the Sony Xperia XZ Premium and its phenomenal 960 frames per second slow motion video capture, then you better dig up a few extra pounds from the back of the couch, because it’ll cost you 650 quid. But save a little to invest in some patience while you’re at it.

That’s because even if you pre-order the XZ Premium today, it won’t actually be in your hands until early June. With both the LG G6 and Galaxy S8 sitting neatly in between now and then, Sony is going to have a hard time convincing folks to pre-order the XZ Premium and then wait two and a half months to get their phone.

Amazon UK says the phone will be available on June 1 while Clove says it’s expected “first week of June”. Both retailers only have the black version available and both have it priced at £649. Despite the Xperia XZ Premium being the first phone announced with the Snapdragon 835 chipset, it looks like it will only be available a month and a half after the Galaxy S8.