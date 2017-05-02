We couldn’t make this up if we wanted to. Bixby just gained support for voice actions in South Korea, and apparently, the virtual assistant’s new skillset includes rapping.

Videos uploaded by Galaxy S8 users in Korea show that Samsung’s virtual assistant can perform some hip-hop if you ask it.

We can’t comment on Bixby’s flow, but its beatboxing doesn’t sound half bad.

To top it off, Samsung hid an Easter egg within the Easter egg.

Like any self-respecting rapper, Bixby isn’t afraid to diss rivals. Users in Korea noticed (and we verified with a native Korean speaker) that the first characters in each line of one particular track spell out “I am better than Siri” in Korean.

Woah, it’s on! Is this the beginning of the great 2017 virtual assistant feud? Will Siri diss Bixby back with the next update? And whose side will Alexa and Google Assistant take?

Jokes aside, initial reactions from Korea suggest Bixby is more polished than user have anticipated. Samsung obviously took the time to add a little personality to its AI software, much like Siri and Google Assistant, which (who?) can tell jokes, come up with witty answers to your trick questions, and even do a little bragging of their own.

Too bad Bixby will only get voice support in the US in a few months and in Europe by the end of the year. Perhaps Bixby needed the time to brush up its flow?