This week we talked about Andy Rubin's new Essential Phone, gave you our first impressions on Sony's Xperia XZ Premium, reviewed the Xiaomi Mi 6, and a whole lot more. Here's the news of the week!

Sony Xperia XZ Premium first impressions While in Taipei for Computex 2017, Josh got to spend some time with the Sony Xperia XZ Premium. Here are his initial thoughts and impressions!

Unihertz Jelly review: a tiny phone with huge aspirations With a tiny 2.45-inch display, the Unihertz Jelly starts at $79 and offers everything you’d expect from an Android smartphone…to one degree or another.

HTC U11: impressions after one week Before diving into the full review, here are Lanh’s thoughts on the HTC U11 after using the phone for one week.

Xiaomi Mi 6 review The latest flagship from Xiaomi once again combines high-end specs with a reasonable price tag. Here is our in-depth Xiaomi Mi 6 review!

Andy Rubin’s Essential Phone revealed: launching for $699 with modular functionality Android creator Andy Rubin’s first smartphone has launched. Find out all the specs and price details of the new modular handset here.

What’s new with ARM’s Mail-G72 GPU? ARM’s new Mali-G72 GPU boasts improved energy efficiency and a large number of micro-architectural changes to improve mobile graphics.

A closer look at ARM’s latest Cortex-A75 and Cortex-A55 CPUs ARM’s latest Cortex-A75 and Cortex-A55 CPU cores boast a number of micro-architecture changes to improve performance. Here’s what you need to know.

Exclusive: OnePlus 5 retail packaging leaked, confirms dual camera We’ve obtained an image of the retail packaging for the upcoming OnePlus 5, revealing the official tagline for the new device: Dual Camera. Clearer Photos.

Moto Z2 Play announced: coming to Verizon in July, unlocked later this summer After months and months of leaks, Lenovo has finally taken the wraps off its latest powerhouse of a smartphone, the Moto Z2 Play!

What we like and what we don’t like about the Essential Phone (so far) The newly revealed Essential Phone, from Android co-creator Andy Rubin, has a near bezel-free screen and other cool features, but lacks some important ones.

