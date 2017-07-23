This week we reviewed the Honor 9, found out the release date for the upcoming Galaxy Note 8, took a closer look at Alexa on the HTC U11, and much more. Here’s the news of the week!

Who wants to win a Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus?

With its 18.5:9 Infinity Display and impressive 12 MP camera, the Galaxy S8 Plus is one of the hottest phones on the market. Here’s how you can win one!

10 Android stories we handpicked for you

A closer look at Amazon Alexa on the HTC U11 The HTC U11 has just received Amazon Alexa support. Join us as we take a closer look!

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled August 23 Samsung’s Note 8 is almost here — invites have now gone out for Samsung’s Unpacked 2017 event in NYC, which is set for August 23rd.

Honor 9 review The Honor 9 is here! Find out if the shiny new successor to the excellent Honor 8 can live up to expectations in our full Honor 9 review.

In 10 years, what will a nostalgic phone look like? With phones like the Nokia 3310 and BlackBerry KEYone offering nostalgic value today, what will we look back on fondly in 10 years time?

Skagen Jorn Hybrid review – do smartwatches still matter? Josh has converted – he now uses a hybrid smartwatch. See why in his review of the Skagen Jorn Hybrid.

Always listening devices and the question of privacy vs safety Alexa is already embroiled in a murder trial and now she has been breaking up domestic abuse. Could always-listening devices be a force for good? Or evil?

Nokia 6 hands-on Nokia is back in a big way with the Nokia 6, an Amazon exclusive that may not pack high-end specs, but delivers in a lot of other ways.

OnePlus 5 battery life review The OnePlus 5 battery may be smaller than the one found in the OnePlus 3T, but how much longer does it actually last in comparison? Let’s find out.

Are we ready for a smartphone for hardcore gamers? In light of rumors that Razer might be building its own phone, we ask the question: is the world ready for a smartphone for hardcore gamers?

How to take a photo in manual mode on your smartphone Many camera apps offer a manual or pro mode that gives you direct control over the camera. But what do all those settings mean? Let me explain.

Don’t miss these videos

Watch more Android videos on our YouTube channel.

More hot news

From our network