As already reported, Samsung will not announce the Galaxy S8 at Mobile World Congress. But that doesn’t mean the tech giant won’t show off a few other devices in Barcelona. According to a recent report coming from South Korean site Naver, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Tab S3 at a press event on February 26 at MWC.

The successor to the Galaxy Tab S2, which was announced back in July 2015, will come with a 9.6-inch display with a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels. You’ll find the Snapdragon 820 chipset under the hood along with 4 GB of RAM and a 12 MP primary camera on the back of the device. Samsung’s flagship tablet will run Android 7.0 Nougat and sport a 5 MP selfie snapper as well as a thinner body when compared with its predecessor.

Therefore, the Galaxy Tab S3 will be less than 5.6 mm thick. This does have its advantages as a thin device is a lot easier to hold and really feels great in the hands. However, a thinner body does take its toll on the battery size, which is a major drawback for most consumers.

There will be an LTE, as well as a Wi-Fi only, model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3. The upcoming tablet will first go on sale in South Korea and should start at around 700,000 won or $600. The company will eventually bring the device to other markets around the world as well, although specific time frames haven’t been mentioned yet.