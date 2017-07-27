We’ve been waiting for this one for a while and now it’s finally here. The Elder Scrolls: Legends is now available on Android smartphones, after making its debut on PC in March (while still in beta) and hitting Android tablets in June. The current version also comes with the game’s first (and so far only) expansion — Heroes of Skyrim.

While a lot of players have dubbed it a Hearthstone clone, Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls: Legends is so much more than that. The game does bear some resemblance to Blizzard’s title, but it also comes with a number of unique mechanics, such as its two-lane system, runes and prophecies, and support cards.

See also: Best card games for Android Best card games for Android

TES: Legends also benefits from a partnership with game streaming platform Twitch.tv. Users that link their Bethesda and Twitch accounts can get random drops in-game by just watching or streaming TES: Legends.

The game has already received favorable reviews from players and critics alike, but it’s going to take a lot to knock Hearthstone off its perch — especially with the regular, substantial updates that Blizzard keeps rolling out. Now that it’s available on phones, though, TES: Legends stands a fighting chance; download it for free via the link below.

Have you played TES: Legends yet? How does it stack up against Hearthstone? Let us know in the comments.