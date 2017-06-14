Telltale Games has grown considerably over the past few years, perfecting its formula of releasing episodic adventure games near-simultaneously on console, PC, and mobile platforms. For the most part, these games have been based on licensed properties, but in a new interview, the company’s head of communications, Job Stauffer, said we will see an new original game from Telltale at some point.

In a chat with GameSpot as part of its E3 2017 coverage, Stauffer stated, “An original, new IP is definitely still in our future”. However, he added that the release of that game “may not be as immediate as the next few things we have coming up.” The last original game Telltale released was Puzzle Agent 2, way back in 2011.

Telltale now has 400 employees, and Stauffer said it is capable of developing up to four different games at once. In the past few years, it has seen a ton of critical and sales success from its licensed episodic games based on properties like The Walking Dead, Jurassic Park, Game of Thrones, Borderlands, Batman, and others. It is now in the middle of its five-episode run of a game based on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and it will begin a second five chapter “season” of Minecraft: Story Mode on July 11.

Stauffer also hinted that Telltale is looking into the VR space for future games, along with other platforms such as streaming set-top boxes. He said more official announcements on that front will be made later this summer, along with other game reveals. We wouldn’t be surprised if some of those announcements could be made in July as part of the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con.