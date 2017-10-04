The new Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are carrier exclusive in the US to Verizon Wireless, and Google itself is selling the unlocked versions. However, T-Mobile wants Pixel 2 owners to know they can get some of their money back if they switch over to the Uncarrier. T-Mobile is offering a $325 mail-in rebate for owners of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL who purchase the phone and choose the carrier, along with either adding a new line of service or switching an existing phone number.

In fact, T-Mobile decided to troll both Google and Verizon during today’s press event for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. T-Mobile drove trucks around the San Francisco venue where Google’s press event was taking place promoting its rebate deal.

Here’s how this deal will will work. New T-Mobile customers can bring in their Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, either unlocked from Google or another retailer, or from Verizon, and sign up for a new line on the T-Mobile ONE plan or select Simple Choice Unlimited plans. Current customers can also bring their Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL phone and add a new line to their plan. Then they upload their proof of purchase for the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL via T-Mobile’s online redemption site, and they will then get a MasterCard gift card worth $325 in the mail in a few weeks.

That amount will cover about half of the $649 cost of the unlocked 64 GB version of the Pixel 2, so if you get the one with 128 GB of storage, or the larger Pixel 2 XL, your percentage of savings will be lower. Still, getting $325 back from T-Mobile is better than nothing. The carrier says this offer is for a limited time, but did not reveal a specific date for it to end.

