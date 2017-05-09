A couple of weeks ago, we exclusively revealed that T-Mobile’s next Uncarrier move was designed to redefine the way you buy phones. Today, we have further information on what’s next from Magenta: called the T-Mobile REVVL series, we’re led to believe that these devices will offer premium specs without the premium price tag.

An exclusive source has shared with us a render of the T-Mobile REVVL T1, which is expected to be the first of at least three devices launched by T-Mobile. The others are the REVVL T2 and REVVL T3 PRO and while we don’t have specs for the T2 or T3 Pro, we’re guessing the T1 will be the most affordable of the three devices.

What can you expect from the T-Mobile REVVL T1? Our source tells us it’s a mid-range device, offering a 5.5-inch 1080p IPS display as well as a 3,000 mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor. On the back, the T-Mobile REVVL T1 will have a 13 MP camera with LED flash while the front-facing 5 MP selfie camera also has a flash and captures wide-angle images. As you might expect, the T-Mobile REVVL series runs Android Nougat out of the box, but expected bloatware aside, it’s unknown if it’ll be a heavily skinned interface.

The T-Mobile REVVL T1 is set to be an ODM device that’s manufactured by Alcatel’s parent company TCL, the same company that makes the BlackBerry KEYone, but it’s unknown whether the other REVVL devices will also be made by TCL.

What do you think of the T-Mobile REVVL T1? Would you buy one, at the right price? Do you think you need to spend the $600-$800 to get a flagship device or would you be happier with a mid-range phone at a much more affordable price? Let us know in the comments!