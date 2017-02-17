T-Mobile has started rolling out the stable Android 7.0 Nougat update to the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and Galaxy S7 devices. It looks like users enrolled in the Galaxy Beta Program are getting the update first, but we expect that others will receive it shortly after.

The update weighs in at 117 MB and includes the February security patch. Those who didn’t participate in the beta program can expect that the update will be much larger in size when it becomes available.

According to the changelog, the update brings improved Notification features, changes to the Settings menu as well as Multi window improvements, among others. It also comes with a few performance improvements that will make your Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 Edge work a lot smoother.

If you’re enrolled in the in the Galaxy Beta Program and want to get the latest update, head to Settings>Software Update>Software Manual Download to download it to your device. As already mentioned, other users will get the update soon, although a specific time frame is not known yet.

Have you received the Android 7.0 Nougat update? Let us know your what you think of it by posting a comment down below.