After its official reveal in late February during the Mobile World Congress 2017 trade show, Sony will finally begin selling the mid-range Xperia XA1 smartphone in the US starting on Monday, May 1. Pre-orders have already started for the phone, which will be sold unlocked for $299.99. It’s also gone on sale in other parts of the world, including India.

The phone has a 5-inch 720p display and will come with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Inside, there is a 64-bit MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core processor running things, along with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of on-board storage, with a microSD card that can support up to 256 GB of additional storage.

The rear camera is the star feature of the Sony Xperia XA1. It has a 23 MP 1/2.3-inch Exmor RS sensor with excellent low-light performance support, at ISO 6400. It also has a 24 mm wide-angle F2.0 lens. In addition, the phone has an 8 MP front-facing camera, and a 2,300 mAh battery, but lacks a fingerprint sensor.

The Sony Xperia XA1 will be sold on a number of retail websites, including Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, Fry’s Electronics, and others, with color choices of white, black, pink, and gold. It will work with GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile, as well. Sony plans to launch the Xperia XA1 Ultra, with a larger 6-inch 1080p display, later this spring, along with its latest flagship device, the Xperia XZ Premium. Pricing for both of these phones have yet to be revealed.