This post originally appeared on our sister site, TabTimes.

If you’re a photographer or videographer looking for a new SD card, listen up!

Sony has just announced its new SF-G Series of SD cards, which the company claims are the fastest in the world. Claiming anything is “the fastest in the world” is pretty big talk, so let’s go over the specifics of these new cards.

See also: Best microSD cards

The new SF-G Series cards – which come in 32, 64 and 128GB storage sizes – feature write speeds of up to 299MB/s, which is made possible with Sony’s proprietary firmware. With Sony’s algorithm, these cards are able to prevent the decrease of data-writing speeds, and ultimately help enable the camera to shoot successive photos as fast as possible. What’s more, they’re also waterproof and sport anti-static capabilities.

The new cards also sport read speeds of up to 300MB/s, which, paired with a memory card reader, will help the new cards to transfer large volumes and file sizes to a computer extremely quickly. The company is launching a new MRW-S1 high-speed SD card reader that will be compatible with the new SF-G cards.

The cards are compatible with Sony’s free File Rescue software, which allows users to recover photos and videos, including RAW images and 4K XAVC-S videos, that may have accidentally been deleted or damaged.

The new SF-G Series of SD cards will be available sometime in Spring 2017, though no pricing details have been revealed.

Next: High capacity microSD cards and Android – Gary explains