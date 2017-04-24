Sony just announced an additional color option for its Xperia XZ Premium. Not only will the phone come in a “Deepsea Black” and “Luminous Chrome,” it will have a third option – “Bronze Pink.”

To refresh your memory, Sony’s new flagship is the first phone to be able to capture slow-motion video at 960 fps. Not only is this impressive, but so are the rest of the specs. 5.5-inch 4K LCD screen, Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3230 mAh battery are just some of the key specs here.

Other notable specs include IP 68 water resistance, Android 7.1, 64GB on-board storage, and a microSD card slot if that’s not enough for you. USB Type-C is present here and you also get Sony’s signature side-mounted fingerprint sensor (region-specific). Almost every one of these specs is top-notch, and even the Gorilla Glass they used is gen. 5.

But this article is not about the phone, it’s about the new color. Sony made it clear that you’ll have to wait to buy the new color option, which will be available at the end of June 2017 in “select markets.” Satoshi Aoyagi, Xperia Color Designer, commented on the new color: “We wanted to find a color that represented a feeling of warmth whilst at the same time exemplifying a premium features and design.” So there’s that.

What do you think about this new pink Bronze Pink color? Would you wait until summer to get this color?