Do you have an Android? Well, good luck getting a date with an iPhone user. According to a survey conducted by Match.com, iPhone users are 21 times more likely to judge someone negatively for having an Android phone. What’s worse, if you’re using an old Android phone, you might as well adopt 50 cats right now.

The famous dating website Match.com recently conducted a survey of more than 5,500 Americans, and the results are fascinating. According to the data, iPhone users are 21 times more likely to judge you negatively for having an Android device. But the feeling is mutual, it seems. Android users are 15 times more likely to judge you negatively for being an iPhone owner. And for those of you who aren’t too keen on updating your device every year or two? Tough luck. Whether you have an iPhone or an Android, having an old model makes you 56 percent less likely to get a date, according to the survey.

Of course, this finding has more to do with socioeconomic implications than smartphones themselves. While it is true that Android devices span from $99 to over $1,000, the general public perception in the US is that Android phones are cheap. The truth is Android is often associated with certain socioeconomic backgrounds in the US. The same applies to people with old technologies being less attractive. The usual assumption is that the inability to upgrade your device after two years equates to financial instability. Now, though these preconceived notions are deeply flawed, wouldn’t you want financial security when choosing a mate?

What I found intriguing is Android users’ aversion to iPhone owners. The other way around is explained by socioeconomic implications attached to each ecosystem, but why would Android users find iPhone users less attractive? My explanation lies within personal attitude. Just as Android owners are wrongfully tied to lower socioeconomic echelons, iPhone users are extrapolated to be haughty, boring, and mainstream (and not in a good way). Perhaps these Android users are just too hipster to date an iPhone user.

