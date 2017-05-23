As Google continues to add features to its wide range of services, the company knows that you might want to spread the love with family members. As such, the search giant announced a “family group” feature that makes it easier to share pictures, notes, and content subscriptions, among others.

Family groups are comprised of up to six people, with the “manager” granted administrative duties. In other words, managers can change payment methods, monitor accounts for those under 13 years old, and allow or disallow certain services for certain people. “Parent” accounts do not have such privileges, but they can approve or deny purchase requests and make other restriction changes.

The family group feature will function according to the service being used. In YouTube TV, for example, up to six household members can get their own cloud DVR with unlimited storage. Meanwhile, Google Calendar and Google Keep let you share calendars and notes, respectively, with your family group. Finally, you can send photos and videos to your family group through Google Photos.

There are a few things to consider with the family group feature, the first being that sharing is not automatic in Google Keep and Google Photos. You can head to the source link below to set that up, along with Google Play Family Library, Play Music family plans, Google Calendar, YouTube TV, and Family Link.

Also, you can only be in one family group at any given time. You are more than welcome to leave that group and join another, but you can only do so once every 12 months.

If none of that is enough to dissuade you, family sharing for Google Calendar, Google Keep, and Google Photos begins rolling out today in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom, and the United States.