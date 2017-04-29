JerryRigEverything

Zack Nelson from YouTube durability testing channel JerryRigEverything has responded to requests on social media to see if the same approach to creating a Galaxy S8 with a see-through back panel would also work on the LG G6. Turns out it does. Zack now has the world’s first clear LG G6 to go with his see-through Galaxy S8.

The process starts out much the same as with the Galaxy S8, just apply a heat gun to the back to soften the glue and carefully pop the Gorilla Glass 5 panel off. But where the Galaxy S8 required a solvent bath to remove the paint layer from the inside, the LG G6 simply has a plastic-like layer that can be peeled off by hand.

A few minor nips and tucks follow to fully show off the internals and the naked LG G6 is born. If you’re at all interested in trying this on your G6, just be aware that besides voiding your warranty you’ll also lose your water-resistant rating and wireless charging if you choose to remove the coils, but it’s still an easier-looking project than the clear S8. Zack’s taking requests for the next phone to receive the naked treatment, so hit the comments on the video to make your suggestions.