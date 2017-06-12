It’s hard to truly quantify how long a smartphone battery can last. A bug in the OS, a rogue app, or a variety of other factors can drastically affect how long your smartphone lasts from day to day.

But if you want to figure out just how long your device’s battery lasts on a single charge, checking out your screen-on time is usually a good metric to consider. Now, screen-on time isn’t the most important battery metric out there, though it can be helpful in quantifying just how well (or how poorly) your smartphone’s battery is performing.

There have been a ton of smartphones coming out recently that have really impressed us in the battery department. The Huawei Mate 9, BlackBerry KEYone, and Moto Z Play have all been able to consistently achieve upwards of 4-5 hours of screen-on time, and the Galaxy S7 Edge and OnePlus 3T are no slouches, either.

How much screen-on time do you get in a day? Closer to just 1 or 2? Or are you getting upwards of 4 or 5? My Nexus 6P running the third Android O beta gets roughly 2 hours of screen-on time, and my HTC 10 gets a little over 3. My Mate 9 and KEYone are pretty on par with each other, with each getting about 4-5 hours a day.

Be sure to cast your vote in the poll attached below, and sound off in the comments if there’s something you’d like to add.